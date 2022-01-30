Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Markus Söder on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin” © Screenshot: tagesschau.de

CSU boss Markus Söder is already thinking about the next Corona summit – and about easing. In view of the Omikron variant, one has to “give back freedoms,” he says.

Munich/Berlin – “Nothing new from Berlin,” said the most recent Corona summit with Chancellor Olaf Scholz – the pandemic measures remained largely unchanged. Before the next issue in mid-February, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) goes on the offensive. He was already in favor of easing on ARD.

Söder in the “ARD”: New Corona summit plan from Bavaria – “give back much more freedom”

As long as the hospitals are not overloaded, “much more freedom would have to be given back,” said Söder on Sunday (January 30) in the “Report from Berlin” program on ARD. After all, it is a matter of weighing up “between security and freedom”. If even “conservative” experts like the virologist Christian Drosten see the possibility of a path to the “endemic” with the omicron variant, one has to look for a door in the “omicron wall that is coming towards us, through which one can go into a new era”. The ongoing corona measures are also about “restrictions on fundamental rights”, emphasized Söder.

The CSU boss was apparently also aiming for nationwide easing. “We need a kind of phased plan,” said Söder. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the peak of the omicron wave will probably be reached in about two weeks, so you have to plan ahead now. More spectator capacity for sport and culture, but also new opportunities for trade fairs and gastronomy are conceivable. But Söder also emphasized that he wanted to wait until the next prime ministers’ conference on these issues.

Corona: Söder for easing at the next summit – “Omicron is something different than Delta”

The CSU boss referred to experiences from Bavaria. “Omicron is different from Delta,” he said, also with a view to the situation in the clinics. It is now necessary to consider the social and psychological effects of the measures. Zero-Covid doesn’t even work in China anymore. “Caution, but with hope” is the motto, said Söder. A few days ago he had Munich Mercury announced a new Corona course for Bavaria. The Free State has already relaxed in terms of culture and sport.

In the interview, Söder also reiterated his call for a move away from incidence as a guiding principle in pandemic policy. This is also losing its warning effect due to a lack of testing options, he said world on Sunday. Germany therefore needs a new evaluation system that should be based on the occupancy of hospital beds.

Corona summit in February: Lindner also wants to talk about openings

It seems quite conceivable that Söder will open doors to at least parts of the traffic light coalition with his easing proposals: Minister of Finance and FDP leader Christian Lindner demanded in conversation with him mirror also concrete opening talks at the next Corona summit. “You can change the 2G regulations very quickly in retail and gastronomy, but in other areas you need a planning horizon,” said the Liberal. “I’m thinking of trade fairs, the event industry, the cultural sector, which need this lead time.” The aim is an “expectation perspective”. Restrictions on freedom are only acceptable to the extent that the situation requires it, Lindner also said.

The Union faction delivered a surprising turnaround at the weekend: CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt resigned in Munich Mercury its own proposal in the vaccination debate. The Union draft is said to have a unique selling point – the obligation to vaccinate will only come into force after a separate decision. (fn)