Social Security warns of a scam attempt that asks for the DNI to collect the pension increase

The General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS) has warned this Thursday of a new scam attempt in which, using the sending of a letter with its logo, the recipient is asked to send a photo of the DNI on both sides to a email address to collect a pension increase.

At the beginning of January and when the annual increase in pensions has just taken place, of 2.8% in 2025, the scammers’ hook is the increase in pensions.

The letter states that, “due to the computer attack on the Treasury and Social Security systems”, citizen data has been lost, which is why it requests the sending of personal and banking data to receive the increase in benefits.

“They intend to get loans that you will pay”

“They intend to use your ID to impersonate you and obtain loans that you will pay,” warns Social Security, which asks that this attempted scam be disseminated.

In addition to the photo of the DNI, the letter requests a photo of a bank statement where the recipient of the letter appears as the owner or authorized person and the last amount or estimate of what they received in pension the previous month.

The scammers also report in the letter that there will be an increase in benefits, “from 75 to 150 euros, depending on each case.”