RTVE continues to relegate ‘La Revuelta’ to the ‘late night’ slot. As it did on Wednesday night with the match between Elche and Atlético de Madrid, the public channel chose to broadcast this Thursday, January 16, the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey between Real Madrid and Celta in the schedule of David Broncano’s program. In turn, instead of dispensing with what has now become its flagship format, the public channel adjusted its broadcast schedule, delaying it until around 11:20 p.m.

But the extension of the match lengthened the wait of the faithful followers of ‘The Revolt’which generated a wave of complaints to the public entity on social networks from the audience. There were many who did not understand the decision of Spanish Televisionto of mistreating their star format because of football, while many others criticized that they were determined to throw him out at all costs.

The first time that ‘La Revuelta’ is broadcast on Friday

In addition to everything, several X users agreed to point out the same thing: it was going to be the first time that the heir of ‘The Resistance’ It would be broadcast on Friday, as it was. Curiously, it also started at the same hours as during his time in Movistar+.

Despite this, it was worth the wait. 'The Revolt' It started at so many hours, but like every night it served with humor and surprises. And the star of the night was "the oldest guest who has come to date, he is about 100 years old. "He is legendary, a star of the arts," Broncano introduced him. It was about the playwright and poet Fernando Arrabal, winner of the Zenda Honor Award.









At 92 years old, the guest displayed extraordinary joviality, energy and vitality during his talk with the man from Jaen.

The playwright claimed his work, his Spanishness, philosophized about life and repeatedly tried to get the host of ‘The Revolt’ will answer the classic questions. «I have been asked internationally to ask you about your sexual relationships, in Paris, in New York… Everywhere. And another thing, how much money do you have?” he stated. He couldn’t get Broncano to say anything, but the comedian declared after talking with him for a while that he wanted to be his friend forever.