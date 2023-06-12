27th edition of the event held on Avenida Paulista had a political tone and musical attractions divided into 19 trios

The 27th edition of the LGBT+ Pride Parade was held this Sunday (11.jun.2023) and had as its official theme “We want social policies for LGBT+, in full and not in half”. The event featured 19 electric trios with musical attractions, such as Daniela Mercury, Pabllo Vittar and Pocah.

In addition to celebrating diversity, the objective of the event is to reinforce the struggle for social protection of the LGBTQIA+ community and to combat the invisibility of minorities before public policies and social assistance.

At the manifest on this year’s theme, APOLGBT-SP (Association of the São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade) stated that the 2023 edition seeks to highlight the “several dilemmas experienced by the LGBT+ population that is in a street situation, with the lack of housing and jobs, poverty and social exclusion”.

“We want to claim a participatory management model, where Suas (Unified Social Assistance System) articulates efforts and resources from municipalities, states and the Union for the execution and financing of national LGBT+ social assistance policies”, states the manifesto.

The political tone of the event was reinforced by speeches and the participation of authorities, such as the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, and the deputy Erika Hilton (SP), from Psol.

To support the event, the PMSP (Military Police of São Paulo) mobilized 1,339 police officers and 233 vehicles to reinforce policing. The staff included a team of mediators for conflict resolution.

O Power360 contacted the PMSP and the corporation replied that it would not estimate the public for this event. APOLGBT-SP stated that this year it will not take a position on the number of people. The Secretariat of Public Security of the State of São Paulo informed by e-mail that it would investigate the request of the Power360, but did not send the data until the publication of this text. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

See pictures from the event: