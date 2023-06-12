Al-Ahly’s crowning of the championship came after its victory over Wydad in Cairo, 2-1.

Al-Ahly succeeded in winning the title away from its opponent’s stadium for the sixth time in history, after the 1982, 2006, 2008 and 2012 championships.

Al-Ahly also crowned the 2021 championship at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca against Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa, with three clean goals, after “Kaf” decided at the time to play the final with one match.

In 1982.. Al-Ahly won the Champions League for the first time in its history, at the expense of Ghana’s Asante Kotoko, at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, after a 1-1 draw, and a 3-0 win in the first leg.

in 2006.. Al-Ahly won the African title at the expense of Tunisian Sfaxien, with a goal by Mohamed Abu Trika, to win in Rades Stadium with a goal, after a 1-1 tie in Cairo.

in 2008.. Al-Ahly won the title at the expense of Cameroonian Cotton at the Romdi-Adgea Stadium in the Cameroonian city of Joura, with a 2-2 draw, after winning the first leg in Cairo with two goals to no avail.

in 2012.. Al-Ahly achieved the Champions League championship for the second time from Rades Stadium, by defeating Esperance with two goals to one, after a 1-1 draw at Burj Al Arab Stadium.