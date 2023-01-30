The Italian Nicolo Zanioloplayer of the Rome who expressed his desire to leave the club in this winter market, had to call the police at dawn this Monday after being threatened with death by a group of fans who showed up at his home.

After his team’s defeat against Napoli (2-1), according to local media reports, around 1:30 in the morning, fifteen fans threatened him with death in his own home for not wanting to continue wearing the jersey of la ‘Loba’ and, furthermore, for having rejected an offer from English Bournemouth for 30 million euros.

The events made the footballer so uncomfortable that he had to request police help.

This same night a new banner was also placed in wheatgrass, the club’s sports city, with a message addressed to the 23-year-old footballer: “Out of Trigoria, men of little value, cowards and profiteers… Unconditional support only for those who respect our colours!”.

spoke the DT

It is not only the Roman fans who reproach Zaniolo for the decision. He did it himself too Jose Mourinhowho until now had always been a defender of one of his trusted footballers, but with whom he no longer counts since last January 15, three days ago.

“Unfortunately, what I said after the game against Spezia seems to be coming true. I expected him to stay, but today I would add ‘unfortunately’,” the Portuguese coach said emphatically at a press conference last Saturday.

“He’s been saying that he wants to leave for a month. If someone always tells everyone that he doesn’t want to wear the Roma shirt, I have to say ‘unfortunately’,” he added.

Next Tuesday the winter transfer window closes and Roma and Zaniolo need to find a solution before or, otherwise, the player, with a contract valid until June 2024, will be in the Italian capital until the end of the season.

