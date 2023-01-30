Today and like every week, a new chapter of the series of The Last of Us, which has been liked due to its fidelity to the video game, but also with the changed aspects that make the program a more bearable experience. And the last episode has given us something to talk about due to the topics that are touched on in the narrative.

Spoilers ahead, don’t read if you haven’t seen the episode

The episode itself tells us the relationship of two secondary characters in the game, who now have almost all the time in the chapter, explaining the story of a couple of surviving people who fall in love. None of this was seen in the game, so some fans have been grateful for the background, and others feel that it is something that should not be explained.

Here are some comments online:

Episode 3 of ‘The Last of Us’ is the clear reference on how to change a story for a television adaptation without neglecting the essence of the game and making it even better. Bill and Frank, they gave us a beautiful chapter full of tears and smiles. A masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/M7iCLbUFuf — Emiliano Martinez ⚡️ (@emyzimm) January 30, 2023

The third chapter of The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/gKRUuJV3kd — Auron (@auronplay) January 30, 2023

How we started the 3rd episode of the last of us // how we finished it pic.twitter.com/P3hdNTj7AN — Thomas Demichele (@bumbertobelez45) January 30, 2023

I see how they say that chapter 3 of the last of us is pure filler and forced inclusion, when in reality, it is another of the ways they show to justify Joel’s actions at the end of the series and his arc as a character finding purpose in a world without morals pic.twitter.com/3kngvFGL9b — Chino3P (official) (@ChinolaRomero) January 30, 2023

the people who complain about the last of us episode 3 when they find out that ellie is a lesbian pic.twitter.com/mMaAt8HtP9 — 🐰 (@Iesseragirls) January 30, 2023

Have you seen episode 3 of The Last Of Us??? or still??, take a little spoiler here 🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/oh5upDFvue — Ed but not Sheeran (@edperonosheeran) January 30, 2023

God how boring chapter 3 of the last of us and I say so to watch 9 seasons of twd — (@mhkies) January 30, 2023

Episode 3 of the last of us seemed boring to me, forced inclusion, it started off well and I got bored halfway through, was all that romantic cliché of 2 homosexuals necessary? They could have saved 30 min and done it faster, I felt that it was not the last of us #TheLastOfUsHBO — Ugly_Soul Solo (@Rengarss) January 30, 2023

Can it be said that last night’s cap of The Last Of Us was rather boring or are they going to continue whoring whoever thinks it was not a “work of art”? — Kouga. (@kougabxkurx) January 30, 2023

Remember that the series of The Last of Us releases new chapters every Sunday.

Editor’s note: Personally I feel like it was a nice chapter, we didn’t see a lot of action, but maybe taking a break after Tess’s death should happen anyway. We’ll see how things go next Sunday.