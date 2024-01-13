The Netherlands could easily turn into a winter landscape in various places on Monday. Due to heavy snow showers, it can become white in places. It will be 2 to 5 degrees, but during the showers the temperature is around freezing point. Even after Monday there is a chance of snow every day.
