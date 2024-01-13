Williams, watch out for Albon

Alex Albon he has been the cornerstone of Williams for the last two years. The Anglo-Thai driver will certainly be grateful to the Grove team, with whom he signed a multi-year renewal in 2022 and is therefore linked at least until the end of this year; the team, however, also owes him a lot, if it is true that of the last 36 points scored in Formula 1, 31 belong to the former Red Bull.

And Albon's worry is precisely Red Bull. Or rather, the #23 has been trying since 2020 to redeem himself from that never-digested failure in Milton Keynes and strongly wants a new adventure in a great team. The performances at Grove would justify the Anglo-Thai's ambitions, but who could risk the gamble?

Second ESPN, two teams in 2023 attempted to “free” Albon from the Williams deal, but to no avail. In all likelihood, these were teams that did not have a major cost, since the best seats – looking at the contracts – will only become available starting from 2025. And one of these concerns the Red Bull: it is not impossible that Milton Keynes wants the Anglo-Thai player back in the team, it is more complicated that the latter accepts the comparison with Max again Verstappen.

The Ferrari hypothesis

Albon is called upon to be a protagonist in 2024, in relation to the performance standards that Williams can offer him. There was talk of Ferrari's interest in him, later denied by team principal Frederic Vasseur. However, the driver said he was honored to be associated with Cavallino, with whom he already collaborated during the year of break from Formula 1, in which he raced in the DTM. Ferrari, however, has long since initiated contacts for the renewals of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, currently expiring in 2024. Albon, like everyone in the paddock, remains on the sidelines.