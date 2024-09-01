Snooker | A harsh surprise awaited the snooker star after the flight – then a miracle substance was found

Snooker|A local carpenter came up with a solution.

Snooker professional Matt Selt experienced quite a shock after arriving in Saudi Arabia after his flight. His work tool, i.e. a stick, had broken during the flight, says the British man Metro.

Selt, ranked 33rd in the world, flew to Saudi Arabia, where a new ranking tournament with huge cash prizes is being played. He was getting spare sticks from home in England and also one from Thailand, but preferably Selt plays with his first stick. A surprising solution was found for that.

“I found a local carpenter who has sanded some of the wood and used a very strong glue to join the pieces, so I’m going to use that,” Selt said.

According to Selt, the stick looks terrible, but the balls go in the right direction when hitting.

“Hopefully this will continue and it won’t break during the match.”

Apparently keppi and also Selt were in a good mood on Sunday, because Selt won in their third round match by Allan Taylor batch 4–3. Selt started the tournament from this round. The world’s top players will join the 32-player round.