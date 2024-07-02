The first homicide of July was reported in the Satélite neighborhood, where municipal police from the Southern District arrived to respond to a report made by a citizen, who said he had heard a gunshot and that a lifeless man was on the street yesterday.

Preventive agents went to Mimas and Hiperión streets to confirm the violent incident and place yellow tape to protect evidence.

The target of the attack was left dead on the asphalt, with a single bullet wound to the head, reported a coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM). Those responsible for the murder escaped aboard a compact black Ford car, which left towards Ejército Nacional Avenue.

Soldiers, members of the National Guard (GN), field criminalistics experts and investigative police from the Crimes Against Life Unit arrived at the scene, spending almost two hours exploring the scene, where they found a .40 caliber shell.

A group of workers from the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) collected the victim’s body to take it to their facilities.

Two dead people found

Yesterday morning, the lifeless bodies of two men were found in two different places, who apparently died as a result of drug use, reported SSPM elements.

One of them was found at the Benito Juárez monument, on Vicente Guerrero Avenue and Francisco I. Madero Street, where police from the University District arrived to surround the place with yellow tape.

The other was found in an abandoned property in the Centro area, right on the streets of Mariano Abasolo and Miguel Hidalgo.

Finds his father dead

A woman went to visit her father at a house in the Margaritas neighborhood and found him dead, SSPM operational personnel reported shortly before noon yesterday.

Police from the Universidad District went to the house located on Costa Rica and Carlos Villarreal streets to respond to a call for help from a woman, who said she went to look for her father and found him lifeless next to the bed.

There were no signs of violence and he had a heart condition and lived alone, a police officer said.