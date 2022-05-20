J-POP Manga has released new details for Smile down the Runway And Moonlight Invadermanga coming up next May 25. The first volumes of both works will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores at introductory price of € 6.50.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Smile down the Runway by Inoya Kotoba and Moonlight Invader by Ran Yamano

Milan, May 20, 2022: May 25 J-POP Mangabrings to Italy the first and exciting series of Inoya Kotoba, a young Japanese author, winner of the 44th Kodansha Manga Award and nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho, Smile down the Runwaybut not only: on May 25 a work by the young home author will also be available ShueishaRan Yamano, Moonlight Invader.

Smile down the Runway

“I’ve always thought dreams come true. They don’t happen by themselves, you have to fight to make them happen. If I lose heart, not even fate will be on my side. “

An exciting training story on the world of fashion seen from two different but complementary points of view. Chiyuki Fujito dreams of becoming a supermodel worthy of the Paris fashion shows despite her modest height, while Ikuto Tsumura, her classmate, delights in sewing and designing clothes, resigned to the fact that his humble origins do not allow him to enter the Fashion Academy and become a stylist. The meeting between the two will rekindle the flame of their passion and start an unprecedented climb to the catwalks of the whole world.

“Whether you have read a few years of Vogue or not, Smile Down the Runway will captivate you with the sparkling and engaging dynamic that is immediately established among the protagonists.” The editor of the work, Federico Salvan, writes: “He will leave you with bated breath for every event, fashion show or” wardrobe malfunction “that the two will have to face, thanks also to the fresh drawings and attentive to the style of his characters, never banal or discounted. All seasoned with a behind-the-scenes look at the ruthless and fascinating world of fashion! “

The series, already completed in 22 volumes, will be monthly and has already received an animated adaptation by the studio Ezo’la.

Moonlight Invader

“It was a real blessing to find this dying body. That’s exactly why … I was able to take control of his brain. “

A two-volume miniseries, collected in a special collector’s box, which tells the strange story of the young high school student Sakuma who finds himself out of the blue to be “babysitter” to an alien. Lunar, this is the name of the parasitic alien able to cure every disease from the host’s body, has in fact taken control of the body of Minamochi, a childhood friend and her secret love of her. The day she decides to declare herself, during a rare astronomical phenomenon called “Apple Moon”, a bad fall throws Minamochi into a state of unconsciousness, making her easy prey for the extraterrestrial.

As extra-terrestrials from all over the galaxy try to kidnap her and increasingly suspicious classmates wonder what happened to the quiet Minamochi, Sakuma must try to save the day. What will happen to her feelings now that Lunar manipulates the girl’s body and behaviors?

A romantic comedy with a few strokes of sensuality that will entertain and amuse all lovers of the genre! Moonlight Invader 1 & 2collected in the special Collection box which collects the first two volumes, will be available from 25 May in all comics, bookstores and online stores.

Smile down the Runway 1

by Inoya Kotoba

Page 192 – b / w + col.

Format 12 × 16.9

Price € 6.50

Moonlight Invader 1

by Ran Yamano

Page 192 – b / n

Format 12 × 16.9

Price € 6.50