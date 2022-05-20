The new law authorizes the Ministry of Health to donate immunizations, but determines that Itamaraty is consulted

The National Congress authorized the government to donate immunizations against covid-19 to other countries affected by the pandemic, as part of humanitarian cooperation. This possibility is provided for in Law 14,343, published in Official Diary of the Union this Friday (May 20, 2022).

According to the new law, the Ministry of Health will be responsible for intermediating donations, as well as defining the quantity and recipients of donated immunizations, provided that “after hearing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”.

The expenses incurred in transporting the donated immunizers will be borne by the recipient country of the donation or by budget allocations from the federal government or other collaborators.

Also according to the new legislation, the donation will depend on the expression of interest and the consent of receiving the immunizing agent by the beneficiary country.

With information from Brazil Agency