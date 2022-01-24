We all need a vacation sometimes. Ideally, you want to be away for as long as possible so that you can really disconnect from your work. You can, even without having to take too many vacation days. By using your days strategically in 2022, you can have a total of 43 days off with 20 statutory vacation days.











You are legally entitled to twenty vacation days per year, many employers give five extra. If you use them smartly, you can more than double the legal days, calculated travel website travelhunter.

Last December we had no use for our holidays, but this year there is at least one Christmas day outside the weekend. “If you take four days off after that, you have from December 24 to January 1 off,” said Alannah Paans, owner of Travelhunter. Easter is the most favorable this year. If you take eight days, you have sixteen days off between Easter and King’s Day.” See also Coronavirus How long will the corona epidemic last? Two experts gave their assessments and they talk about the years

Need an even longer vacation with as few vacation days taken as possible? Then it is best to use them in May and June. If you take time off between Ascension and Pentecost, you only have to use thirteen days to have a total of 23 days off.

Calendar for people who don’t have to take into account the school holidays. © Travelhunter



School children

Do you have school-age children and are you stuck with the school holidays? Even then, there are still plenty of opportunities to double vacation days, says Paans. “Then you can go during the May holiday, for example. If you take four days off, you have a total of nine days off. The same applies to Christmas as to people who are not bound by school holidays. Or plan some short vacations, you can take the Friday after Ascension off, then you still have four days off in a row.”

Calendar for people who have to take into account school holidays. © Travelhunter



From the daily grind

See also Television review Netflix's essay series opens up interesting perspectives on the world of film and is suitable for non-film freaks Paans notices that we are all ready for a holiday. Many employees have already booked their trip. “People have some damage to make up for from the past two years.”

Even if the situation is not stable yet, you can already book a package holiday, says Paans. “Many providers guarantee that with code orange you will get your money back or that you can rebook free of charge. Many people have already planned something for spring, for example to the ABC islands or the Canary Islands, where it is nice and warm and there is already a lot to do.”

You have vacation days, so just use them, says Paans. “If you have several days off in a row, you can really relax and get out of the daily grind.” When you get back from your trip, make plans for your next vacation right away and request it from the boss. ,,I always plan my next trip immediately. Then you immediately have something to look forward to.” See also The family of a woman who died without obtaining medical attention in five days denounces the public health of Castilla y León



