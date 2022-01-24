That “You drove like a champion”Toto told him Wolff after the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix it remained in George Russell’s head. That he already is a champion, and maybe he will be a champion. Possibly with Mercedes, the team that pampered, raised and promoted him to the first team. Also because Russell has an unfinished business dating back to the Bahrain race two seasons ago. That day bad luck raged against Mr. Saturday, ninth at the finish line after 64 laps in the lead: the fault of a mess in the pits, which has mounted an average of Valtteri Bottas, and of a puncture.

Since December 6, 2020, Russell has had a obsession: get back in the Mercedes and redeem himself. To do so, he had to definitively convince the Brackley top management with a great 2021 in Williams. Plan succeeded to perfection, and now Russell can play his cards with the Mercedes as a much stronger driver than in 2020: “I believe that race in Bahrain will make me a better driver. In a certain sense, winning the debut in Mercedes would have assumed too much the connotations of a fairy tale, and probably I would not have appreciated the success properly.“, He told Crash.net. “Dealing with and recovering from disappointments is part of life and sport. We know that a championship is not won and lost in a race, but in the course of a season. There will always be disappointing weekends, but you have to get up. And if you don’t, you only harm yourself“.

“I think people who have had it easy over the course of their careers and lives struggle to cope with disappointments when they come, and are likely unable to recover quickly. And that’s why I’m happy to be through these moments, they made me stronger. I would have liked to have won that race, but that’s not what I want my career to be remembered for“Concluded # 63.