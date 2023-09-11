Until August, rental registrations for large corporations have accounted for 61.5% of the total, practically double that of SMEs, which have reached 34%. However, and although the bulk of customers continue to be large companies, in percentage terms, small and medium-sized companies are the ones that are betting the most on electrified vehicles.

Proof of this is that 30.8% of the SME rental fleet contracted so far in 2023 with ALD Automotive | LeasePlan is for electrified vehicles. This percentage already exceeds that of the entire year 2022, when the fleet of units powered by alternative energies reached 28%. Specifically, 16.2% belong to hybrid vehicles, 7.8% to pure electric vehicles and 6.2% to PHEV hybrids. Gas-powered vehicle rental contracts for SMEs barely reach 0.5%

For its part, the rental fleet of Eco and Zero vehicles of large companies reaches 23.7%, with 15% being hybrid units, 4% plug-in hybrid units and another 4% pure electric units. As for private customers, 18.5% of the rental contracts carried out in 2023 belong to electrified vehicles, of which 7.7% belong to hybrid cars, 6.4% PHEV hybrids and 4.4% % 100% electric.

The interest of SMEs in sustainable leasing and the rise of SUV vehicles are two of the key factors that are contributing the most to the growth of leasing of electrified vehicles so far in 2023 in our country. This emerges from an analysis of the leasing and fleet management company ALD Automotive | LeasePlan, which has delved into customer preferences and the type of cars powered by alternative energies most in demand by leasing users.

In the words of Pedro Malla, general director and CEO of ALD Automotive In Spain, “both market trends and particular social uses confirm that the transition towards sustainable mobility and, specifically, towards electromobility, is unstoppable for several reasons: cost efficiency in vehicle fleet management and social awareness and business in the need to reduce our carbon footprint.

Rise of SUVs



Of the total LeasePlan registrations until August 2023, almost half, 49.6%, have been for all-terrain vehicles. As a second option, customers have chosen passenger cars, which have accounted for 32.3% of new rental contracts, followed by light commercial vehicles, which account for almost 10.6% of total registrations, and vans, which occupy 7.4% of the company’s rental registrations this year.

In addition to the interest that SUVs arouse among drivers, users looking for this type of vehicle are also those who most demand electrified units. In total, 36.6% of registered SUVs are cataloged with an Eco or Zero label. 22% of them are hybrids, 7.8% are PHEV hybrids and 6.1% are 100% electric.

Regarding passenger cars, 19.6% of registered units are electrified, compared to 9.16% of vans and 6.25% of light commercial vehicles.