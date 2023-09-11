Nintendo Switch 2 has been causing quite a bit of discussion in recent weeks due to some exciting ones rumor regarding the possible technical characteristics of the console, which emerged after the rumored presentation behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023. Well, How long are you waiting for her?

If you remember, a couple of months ago we asked you how you would like Nintendo Switch 2 to be, and some essentially shared elements emerged from the discussion: improved backwards compatibilityOLED screen and greater attention to ergonomics regarding controls.

We practically take the first point for granted: along the lines of Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo will also undoubtedly equip its next console with full compatibility with the rich Switch game library, improving the performance of games through a increased resolution and frame rate.

We are talking about upgrades which, similarly to those of the Xbox Series a technically renewed versionfree of the uncertainties and limitations to which this platform has accustomed us.

The OLED screen it is also a feature that we tend to take for granted when imagining Nintendo Switch 2, if only for the fact that the latest model of the console is equipped with it and any other solution would represent a step backwards also in terms of communication for the Japanese company .

This technology would make it possible to elevate the game in portability and further enhance the system’s graphics capabilities, thanks to the perfect contrast and excellent color rendering. Of course, at the same time it is a component capable of increasing the selling price and the latest rumors do not mention it: we will see how things go.

Finally theergonomics: we would like symmetrical Joy-Cons, with the analogue stick positioned at the top so as to allow the relaxation of the right thumb even during portability, but in general there is certainly work to be done in this area and we are reasonably convinced that Nintendo designers have already addressed the issue.