Nintendo Switch 2 has been causing quite a bit of discussion in recent weeks due to some exciting ones rumor regarding the possible technical characteristics of the console, which emerged after the rumored presentation behind closed doors at Gamescom 2023. Well, How long are you waiting for her?
If you remember, a couple of months ago we asked you how you would like Nintendo Switch 2 to be, and some essentially shared elements emerged from the discussion: improved backwards compatibilityOLED screen and greater attention to ergonomics regarding controls.
We practically take the first point for granted: along the lines of Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo will also undoubtedly equip its next console with full compatibility with the rich Switch game library, improving the performance of games through a increased resolution and frame rate.
We are talking about upgrades which, similarly to those of the Xbox Series a technically renewed versionfree of the uncertainties and limitations to which this platform has accustomed us.
The OLED screen it is also a feature that we tend to take for granted when imagining Nintendo Switch 2, if only for the fact that the latest model of the console is equipped with it and any other solution would represent a step backwards also in terms of communication for the Japanese company .
This technology would make it possible to elevate the game in portability and further enhance the system’s graphics capabilities, thanks to the perfect contrast and excellent color rendering. Of course, at the same time it is a component capable of increasing the selling price and the latest rumors do not mention it: we will see how things go.
Finally theergonomics: we would like symmetrical Joy-Cons, with the analogue stick positioned at the top so as to allow the relaxation of the right thumb even during portability, but in general there is certainly work to be done in this area and we are reasonably convinced that Nintendo designers have already addressed the issue.
The technical specifications
However, we were talking about the latest rumors, those according to which Nintendo Switch 2 would be shown in secret at Gamescom 2023, with a series of demos that left those who had the opportunity to attend the presentation behind closed doors stunned.
In fact, it seems that the new model of the hybrid console is able to run the Matrix Awakens demo in UE5 with results proportionally better than those of PS5 and Xbox Series DLSS by NVIDIA.
Precisely this feature could be the key to the improved backward compatibility that we mentioned previously, and in general so that the new platform can offer truly convincing performances both in terms of detail and fluidity.
There is talk of a possible reveal of Nintendo Switch 2 in March 2024, and we can’t wait. What do you think of the latest rumors about the console’s technical capabilities? Is there anything you are skeptical about? Let’s talk about.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
