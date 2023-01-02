The slogans projected on the Erasmus Bridge at exactly twelve o’clock come from extreme right-wing circles. In the Telegram channel White Lives Matter, a certain “Derpman” already announced them on New Year’s Eve. But are they criminal? “No, but it doesn’t make much difference,” says criminal law expert Theo de Roos.
Adrianne de Koning, Peter Groenendijk, Cyril Rosman
