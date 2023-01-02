The 2023 MotoGP presentation puzzle is beginning to be completed. Until a few hours ago, only three teams were missing (Aprilia, LCR Honda and Mooney VR46), but the MotoGP Twitter account has revealed the presentation date of the new RS-GP even before Aprilia did it.

In fact, in the table that the MotoGP reports, the Noale-based company will present the March 10th the bike that will be ridden by Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales.