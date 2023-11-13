Gianluigi Buffon, former Juventus legend, had his say at the event, also talking about the missed Ballon d’Or.

Gianluigi Buffonhead of delegation of National Italian and former Juventus player, had her say at an event.

Here are his words on the awards ceremony of the Hall of Fame of Italian football, a group where the 2006 World Champion is not yet present: “I think I haven’t been taken into consideration yet because many think I’m still active. Entering the Hall of Fame means being part of a truly special elite.

Did Cannavaro “take” the Ballon d’Or from me in 2006? No, I have to tell the truth, I ended my career without any regrets. I have always put results and team satisfaction first.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Juventus world without missing any updates, stay connected to Juvenews to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship. See also Tudor: "It's a pity we didn't win, but it's a good point in Rome"

November 13 – 7.02pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Buffon #ended #career #regrets