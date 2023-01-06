During the past days, we have been in front of positions and scenes from the white hands of the Emirates, and they extend qualitative initiatives to defeat ailments and diseases and address epidemics that afflict many societies, and limit efforts to achieve development and development in many of its societies.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the announcement of the “Reaching the Last Mile” initiative and the “Malaria No More” organization, expanding their climate and global health initiative “Predicting a Healthy Future”, by supporting it with a new grant for a period Three years for five million US dollars.

His Highness stressed that supporting the “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative is an extension of the UAE’s continuous efforts to combat preventable diseases, which were launched by the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, continues to work in cooperation with the most prominent partners and institutions specialized in the field of global health, by launching meaningful partnerships that have a real and tangible impact in helping societies to live a healthier life and “get closer to a world free of malaria.”

And before that, we were facing an important medical discovery and a historic achievement, which was achieved with the contribution of the “Zayed Research Center”, which is the result of a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, University College London and the Great Ormond Hospital Foundation for Children. The center was established with a grant of 60 million pounds sterling provided by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, where a British girl (13 years old) was cured of leukemia, in the first use of a new revolutionary type of treatment, after many treatment attempts. the other after being diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2021, and after conventional treatments failed to prevent the disease from returning.

And the British media said that the doctors used genetic engineering to modify the T-cells and reach a new treatment for the girl’s condition. The new treatment allowed them to perform a second bone marrow transplant, so that the immune system could return to work, and after 6 months the girl returned to her home.

Congratulations to the sheikhs of giving in the homeland of giving, and their white hands extending assistance to everyone without discrimination, following in the footsteps of “Zayed Al-Khair”, may God bless his soul.