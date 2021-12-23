His name always remained associated with the uncover cinema, with the films that shortly before and after Franco’s death sold meat for the repressed Spaniards who had suffered censorship for decades. The titles already warn of its benefits: ‘The game of adultery’, ‘Sex or no sex’, ‘A cabaret woman’, ‘The last tango in Madrid’, ‘English striptease’, ‘Eroticism and computer science ‘or’ La nueva Marilyn ‘, a film by José Antonio de la Loma, the one from’ Perros callejeros ‘, which brought half a million viewers to theaters in 1976. Since then he has been accompanied by the sambenito of’ La Marilyn española ‘to an actress who also frequented the national horror cinema during the Transition, along with other erotic myths such as Helga Liné, María José Cantudo and Inma de Santis. Films like ‘Bloody Holidays’ or ‘Vögel’s Merry Vampires’ were set in the Carpathians, but they had been shot in a Cuenca hostel. Vampires who had been asleep for two hundred years woke up with the brand of the bikini and nightgowns of the English Court.

Ágata Lys, born as Margarita García Sansegundo in Valladolid in 1953, was able to fulfill her dream as a child when she was already immensely popular and incarnate in the theater the Doña Inés from ‘Don Juan Tenorio’ with platinum blonde hair at the Lope de Vega theater from his hometown. As revealed by the Union of Actors, the actress died in Marbella on November 12 at the age of 68, although the news has not transpired until now. The last time we saw her on the small screen was in the series ‘Amar es para siempre’ fifteen years ago. Since then she has lived in retirement on the Costa del Sol. She graduated in Philosophy and Letters and studied Dramatic Art. Her beauty opened the doors of popularity to her thanks to being one of the hostesses of ‘One, two, three’ in the first season. For this reason, within seven weeks of appearing on Chicho’s program, she was already being claimed in films that made her one of the most desired women of her time. But, little by little, Ágata Lys demanded greater acting challenges and, already in 1977, she was the first actress to play a transsexual woman in Spanish cinema in ‘El transexual’, a milestone that she shared that same year with Victoria Abril, who He premiered almost at the same time ‘Cambio de sexo’, by Vicente Aranda.

«I was very transgressive for the time. She was the girl who shone in that gray Spain; If you are not transgressive and rebellious when you are young, when are you going to be? “, said the actress in one of her very few interviews ten years ago. Ágata Lys returned to be called Margarita García Sansegundo and moved away from the cinema and journalists. When she put on a bikini in Valladolid at the age of fifteen, her father did not speak to her for two months. He was never ashamed to show his body. «I was always clear that the nude was not something immodest. Impudic is to steal, lie, cheat », he compared. The role of lover of the gentleman that Juan Diego played in ‘The Innocent Saints’ by Mario Camus marks the beginning of a second stage of his career in which he finds respectability and leading roles. After being the Duchess of Longueville in Richard Lester’s ‘The Return of the Musketeers’, she was under the command of Carlos Saura in ‘Taxi’ and Fernando León in ‘Familia’. Theater and television also provided him with work in series such as ‘Necinos’, ‘Curro Jiménez: The Return of a Legend’ and ‘Mom Wants to Be an Artist’.

Ágata Lys defended that, in her case, the talent had been more useful to her than the body: «In me, the physique has not been the most important thing, although I knew how to take advantage of it. The most important thing has been my head, my ability to learn every day ». Vegetarian, fond of painting surrealist paintings since she was 15 years old, she enjoyed the peace of the Mediterranean in her home in the Puerto Deportivo de Benalmádena with her husband Fernando Soto, whom she married in 1982. That myth that, according to the legend, they fired the ‘One, two, three …’ because the wife of a minister considered it too sexy, died a little more than 40 days ago “in a mysterious (and unfair) silence that has not transpired to the media or the profession », Has written Valeria Vegas, the scriptwriter of the series ‘Veneno’.