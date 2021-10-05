Home » Tv ” TV series ” Sky, “House of the Dragon”: the first teaser trailer of the spin-off of The Throne of Swords

The first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon was released by HBO and gives us a first idea of ​​what we can expect from the first season. In addition, some new entries in the cast have been revealed. Let’s find out together.

HBO released the first teaser trailer from House of the Dragon, the series spin-off prequel de Game of thrones. The first season will consist of 10 episodes and in Italy it will debut on Sky and streaming on NOW In the 2022 and will tell the story of Targaryen house.

The series was created by the same author of A Song of Ice and Fire George RR Martin with Ryan J. Condal who is showrunner together with Miguel Sapochnik. Below is the teaser trailer released today by HBO.

House of the Dragon: the plot

House of the Dragon tells a story prior to the fall of the Iron Throne, 200 years earlier of the events told by the homonymous TV series. The spin-off follows the events of the fall and the end of the domination of Targaryen house.

The series is based on the novel Fire & Blood which tells the first 150 years of the rise and fall of several kings of Westeros; it seems that in the prequel the famous will be central Dance of Dragons, the civil war between the Targaryens mentioned several times in the original series.

The cast

Read also: Bake Off Italy: the grand finale, who will win?

Paddy Considine will play the role of Viserys Targaryen, who succeeds his father Jaehaerys Targaryen on the throne, and is described as a kind and respectable man, although expectations of him are not confirmed.

Matt Smith will play the prince Daemon Targaryen, described as an excellent warrior, while Olivia Cooke will take on the role of Alicent Hightower, the daughter of the Hand of King Otto Hightower, who grew up in the Red Keep. In the end, Emma D’Arcy will be the princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the eldest daughter of King Viserys.

Through the diffusion of the teaser, HBO has announced four new entries in the cast: