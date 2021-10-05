Approached by FC Barcelona, ​​Raheem Sterling would be seduced by the Catalan club’s project.

From the top of his 26 years, Raheem Sterling could breathe new life into his career. The England striker has seen his status unravel in recent seasons, with much less playing time at Manchester City. A situation that has not gone unnoticed in Europe. Sterling, versatile and punchy, still has excellent ratings. In Spain, FC Barcelona would have ticked his name to strengthen an attacking sector in great difficulty.

Sterling seduced by Barça

According to information from the daily Sport, Raheem Sterling is said to be ready to take the plunge to strengthen Barca, despite the worrying sporting situation and the Catalan club’s lack of medium-term visibility. The England international striker would be seduced by the idea of ​​reuniting with his former teammate Sergio Agüero. The two clubs will now have to find common ground for a player contractually bound to Manchester City until June 2023 …

To read also – Mbappé without filter on the return of Benzema