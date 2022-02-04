The process of electrification of the Skoda range has contributed to the achievement by the Bohemian carmaker of the European targets for reducing emissions pollutants. Skoda itself announced that the average CO2 value of its vehicle fleet in EU member states, including Norway and Iceland, was 114.8 g / km, about 3 g / km lower than the target for the 2021. Credit, as mentioned, also of the electric and plug-in hybrid range of the brand, which has largely contributed to the reduction of average emission values.

In fact, the Czech carmaker delivered around 43,400 battery-powered vehicles in Europe last year, as well as 27,600 plug-in hybrids. Fundamental in this sense was the contribution of the 100% electric SUV Enyaq iV, which has collected about 39,000 registrations. In some markets, it has really beaten the competition: in the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, for example, it was the best-selling electric model in 2021. A very successful model, therefore, which not surprisingly was included among the seven finalists of the “Car of the Year” award, the winner of which will be announced at the end of February. In view of the future, Skoda plans to launch at least others three 100% electric models by 2030: the target is to increase the share of BEV from 50% to 70% by 2030 and to reduce the emissions of its fleet by more than 50% compared to 2020.