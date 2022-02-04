Both teams will face each other in the very final of the tournament after having shown that they are the two best African teams in the world. Unlike what has happened in other tournaments, this final represents perfectly what the championship has been. We will see who of the two has the day and takes the cat to the water.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is the Egypt vs Senegal? The match will be played at Paul Biya, with a capacity of 60,000 spectators
When and what time is Egypt vs Senegal? The match is on Sunday, February 6 at 8:00 p.m. in Spain (1:00 p.m. in Mexico and 3:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile).
In what country and city will Egypt vs Senegal take place? Yaounde (Cameroon)
Where can I watch the match between Egypt vs Senegal?
In Spain it will not be broadcast on television. It can be followed by Confederation of African Football YouTube channel. Yes, it can be followed in Spanish through ESPN, which will offer it for South America. In addition, it can be followed via streaming on the STAR+ app
MATCH DATA
In this final there will be one of the most desired confrontations by the spectators, and surely by the footballers themselves. Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, two of the best players in the world who have led Liverpool hand in hand to conquer all the titles that have been and will be, will face each other in the grand final of the tournament.
Liverpool fans will be glued to the television to see how one of their two great stars lifts the title that crowns them as champions of the entire continent.
Egypt is the team that has won the championship the most times, but Senegal is the team that has the best players in the entire tournament.
One of the details that could make the final go one way or the other is that Senegal, in addition to having one more day of rest, did not have to play an extra time in the semifinals. We will see if fatigue does not end up harming the Egyptians.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Egypt: Gabaski, Fotouh, Abdelmomem, El Wensh, Kamal, Soleya, Elneny, Fathi, Marmoush, Mohamed and Salah
Senegal: Mendy, Sarr, Koulibaly, Diallo, Ciss, Mendy, Kouyaté, Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Diedhiou and Mané.
FORECAST 90min
Egypt 1-0 Senegal
