Skiing | Ristomatti Hakola collapsed in the World Cup – Harri Kirvesniemi finds a clear reason

Anne Kyllönen strengthened her positions in the WC sprint selections. Niilo Moilanen and Lauri Vuorinen’s places already seem certain.

Cross mat Hakola won the traditional sprint championship gold in Tampere last weekend after a strong performance. On Saturday, in the World Cup, on the same trip, a drastic dive was seen in comparison, when Hakola didn’t even make it through the qualifiers to the next round.

Ilta-Sanomi’s skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemi estimated that Hakola’s skiing showed that the fitness was built in a short time compared to others. Hakola has suffered from injuries and is only skiing in Les Rousse on his first World Cup weekend of the season.

“He has not been high in the training season. Even though it’s not like 1,200 meters now, you can still feel it. When you go there a little tired, you can’t find that energy,” says Kirvesniemi.

Kirvesniemi believes that Hakola will be part of the Finnish World Cup team without getting sick.

“But yes, those possible screens will remain in the competition event.”

Along with Hakola, he fell in the qualifiers Joni Mäki. In December, Mäki was in the sprint final in Beitostölen, so the World Cup place on the way is practically certain, even though no additional evidence came.

“It was probably pointless for Jon to join Friday’s free race when he had a tough schedule and traveling from last weekend,” says Kirvesniemi.

SaturdayA among the Finns, those who skied to the semi-finals were the best Anne Kyllönen, Lauri Vuorinen and Niilo Moilanen.

According to Kirvesniemi’s assessment, Saturday will once and for all seal Vuorinen and Moilanen’s place in the WC sprint. There are four places for the trip in Finland.

“Nobody did a really convincing performance as a whole. Vuorinen had a really good quarter-final performance. Moilanen also skied it well even in time for the continuation. It was brave skiing, and he tried to control the set,” Kirvesniemi said of the men’s pair.

Anne Kyllönen’s Kirvesniemi raises the day to the Finnish surprise. Getting a place in the semi-finals was preceded by falls in the set, but Kirvesniemi says that he believes that the next place would have come even without them.

Kirvesniemi says that Kyllönen improved his positions when the sprint positions were distributed. He does not hold the position for sure yet.

“I would think so Jasmi Joensuu and Johanna Matintalo is a sure duo. After that, it largely depends on what Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski want to. If they don’t want to, the Kyllönen trio, Katri Lylynperä and Jasmin Kähärä are fighting for the remaining places.”

Pärmäkoski missed Saturday’s race day after qualifying, even though the time entitled him to the next place.

“He must have concluded that there is no reason to strain himself. The mood was not quite right, and there probably wouldn’t have been a continuation of the matter. I hope there is nothing in the background that would prevent us from competing on Sunday.”

On Sunday, the program of the race weekend includes a 20 kilometer (p) joint start race.

“In the men’s competition, it is interesting to see Hakola and Iivo Niskanen at the moment, what the mood really is at the moment, and what it is enough for in that group”, says Kirvesniemi.

“In the women’s category, Kerttu Niskasen has been in good shape and Friday’s skiing was just fine. He is a potential fighter for good placements. The nature of the competition is decisive. The harder you ski, the better your chances. Probably for example Ebba Andersson wants to keep up the pace.”