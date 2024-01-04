Skiing | Lauri Vuorinen also leaves the Tour de Ski: “Such a solution now for this point”

Vuorinen was the second best Finn in the overall Tour.

Strongly performed at the skiing Tour de Ski Lauri Vuorinen will leave the tour and not ski the last two races.

Vuorinen skied excellently on Thursday and finished 12th in the 20 km (p) pursuit. He was the best Finnish man of the day. In the overall standings, he was in 20th place, only 11 seconds away Perttu from Hyväris.

“It was a tough race. Quite a few different stages were seen during the race. Sometimes it went better and sometimes worse, but overall I could handle that speed just fine. The ranking was good and I'm quite satisfied with that bet”, commented Vuorinen The ski association on the pages.

“However, the tour is now unfinished. I will not continue from here to Val di Fiemme. There is no getting sick or anything, but a very competitive solution to this point is to go home to recover and rest. There are still a lot of races left for this season and I don't feel that I have anything left to give on the overall tour. However, the best trips are starting to be behind us, so this kind of solution is now for this point,” Vuorinen said.

Jasmi Joensuu left the Tour de Ski as a precaution and thus did not start Thursday's race. Also Joni Mäki interrupts the tour and will not continue with the team to Val di Fiemme anymore.