A law passed in California will prohibit the use of drinking water to water non-functional and decorative grass. The regulations are framed within the framework of an ecological project that seeks to take care of the resource. The measure will begin to be applied from 2027, in a transition that will last four years, and will not apply to residential places.

The AB1572 law was introduced by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman and signed by the state's governor, Gavin Newsom, in October 2023, according to Sacramento Bee. According to what is established in the text of the project, which can be consulted on the official website of the California government, The restriction on the use of potable water for irrigation of non-functional lawns applies to commercial, industrial and institutional properties and community organizations.

When will water use for watering lawns be restricted in California?

Although it has already been signed, the regulations indicate that the mandatory use of recycled water for this purpose will begin in 2027. The transition will have different stages and will conclude in 2031. Those who will begin with the modification this year are governments and local public organizations and public water supply systems. For those covered by the regulations, the State Water Resources Control Board will issue a certificate that verifies compliance with the law.

According to data provided by the authorities that supported the project and were cited by the aforementioned media, abandoning the use of drinking water to water non-functional lawns will allow annual savings in consumption equivalent to 780,000 homes. In addition, the project is part of Newsom's intention to replace a large amount of this type of grass with climate-resistant landscaping by 2030.

Finally, the law also clarifies that there will be no changes for housing. Domestic gardens and lawns intended for recreational gatherings may continue to use potable water for irrigation.