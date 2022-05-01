Skiing Krista Pärmäkoski revealed to Anna magazine her dream job after a skiing career: “I enjoy the fact that the handprint is immediately visible”

The skier’s long-term interest in snorkeling has remained during the peak hours of his career.

Beijing a skier who won the 12th medal in his career at the Olympics Krista Pärmäkoski He said that years ago he was interested in restoring old furniture and had tried it in practice.

That interest has not waned.

Published this week In an interview with Anna magazine Pärmäkoski joins those top Finnish athletes who have already told us exactly what they would like to do after their careers during their careers.

“I have long dreamed of being a carpenter,” says Pärmäkoski in an interview with Anna.

According to Pärmäkoski, the interest in snorkeling is to cancel his childhood.

“I was watching my dad’s house building projects. I could build furniture and even houses. I enjoy the fact that the handprint is immediately visible in the work done. I have restored a few old objects in my hobby, ”says Pärmäkoski.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Pärmäkoski won bronze by 10 kilometers (p). He left Russia Natalia Neprjajevan fourth, by only 0.1 second.

At the beginning of April, Pärmäkoski, 31, announced his decision to continue his career.