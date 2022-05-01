These are the five main candidates to win the next Ballon d’Or:
The French player has been the best player in his league and one of the most decisive players in his short stay in the Champions League. Today it is difficult to find more than three players who are more decisive in the entire football planet. Maybe this is not going to be his year, but there is not much left for us to see Kylian Mbappé lifting the golden ball.
He has been deserving the award for two years as the most and still has not finished getting it. These last few weeks have been marked by his more than likely departure from Bayern Munich to Barcelona. It would be very sad if the Pole retired without any Ballon d’Or.
In second position we find Mohamed Salah, who could climb positions in this ranking if he manages to win the Champions League and the Premier League. This trophy, which depends so much on titles, is yet to be decided, because in these first three positions there are three players from teams that can win the league and the Champions League.
Second place goes to the best midfielder in the world: Kevin De Bruyne. It is very difficult to try to remember a bad game of the Belgian. He is a leader in midfield, with an incredible ability to defend, a vision of the game within the reach of very few and an enviable ability to shoot from the edge of the field.
The main candidate to win the Ballon d’Or is none other than Karim Benzema. Things have to change a lot so that the Frenchman does not win the most important award in the world at an individual level. What the Frenchman is achieving in this Champions League can be considered one of the best individual performances in the history of the championship. Touches excellence.
#Top #candidates #win #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply