Skiing | A last-minute change for the Tour – Finland’s head coach wonders about FIS’s explanation

Head coach Teemu Pasanen thinks that the real reason for the change is related to the fact that the chase could at worst lead to a mass suspension.

International The skiing association FIS unexpectedly announced on Wednesday that the second stage of the Tour de Ski tour will be skied as a joint start instead of a chase. The way of skiing is traditional.

In a short announcement, FIS justified the change with a “critical snow situation”. It was interpreted to mean a lack of snow.

Finland’s head coach Teemu Pasanen doesn’t believe this explanation and considers the decision strange to say the least, because he has seen at the competition venue in Switzerland’s Val Müstair that there is really no question of a lack of snow.

“I think the snow situation is quite good here. I don’t understand what this decision is again. There are 15–20 kilometers of hiking trails here, which are in very good condition,” Pasanen told HS.

According to Pasanen, the sprint track made of cannon snow was ready on Wednesday, but the normal distance track on Sunday was unfinished. Later it became known that the joint start races will use a 2.5 kilometer run instead of the original 3.3 kilometers.

Pasanen thinks it’s strange that the race organizers can’t build a 3.3 kilometer race track, when next to it there is a tourist track made for natural snow of any size, on which you could even compete if necessary.

“It shouldn’t be a problem to get a 3.3 kilometer track there.”

Pasanen said he doubts FIS’ intentions. He was of the opinion that there are reasons other than the lack of snow behind the decision.

“In pursuit we start with bigger gaps, and those caught in the lap are taken out of the race. If, especially in the women’s race, according to current standards, 40 skiers start the journey, then after the chase there would be 20 left, when the others have been caught in the lap and they have to stop the Tour. It must be fear, and that’s why it was changed to a joint departure,” said Pasanen.

If such a mass suspension were to happen, it would be an embarrassing and significant reputational loss not only for the Tour but also for the entire World Cup from the FIS’ point of view.

Pasanen sees that FIS doesn’t even have the desire to fix things.

“We always go the easiest way.”

Although the distance remained at 10 kilometers in the change, the joint start is a completely different race than the chase. The change made by FIS is not in the best interest of the Finns in terms of the overall competition.

With these prospects, the first 30 starting places of the joint start will be determined based on the results of Saturday’s free sprint. If for example Iivo Niskanen does not make it to the heat stage, i.e. into the top 30, he has to start behind the first 30.

Read more: Iivo Niskanen being honest on Instagram: “The whole Tour can be too much for this point”

The free sprint is basically Niskanen’s weakest distance. Because he has competed only a few times in recent years, specifically on tours, and has not made it to the final stage.

According to Pasanen, after 30, the starting numbers are determined according to the FIS points of last season’s normal distances. In that case, Niskanen would get the number 31.

“The chase would have been a bit calmer to ski, and overtaking would have been easier, because it’s not as hectic as the joint start will be on that track,” said Pasanen.