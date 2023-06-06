In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a case was opened on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, after the first cases of surrogate alcohol poisoning were noted in the region. About this June 5 informed press service of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the region.

“The Bogorodsk Interdistrict Investigation Department of the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Nizhny Novgorod Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”),” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, on June 5, several residents of the city of Bogorodsk were hospitalized with poisoning. According to preliminary information, the victims drank cider purchased from the city’s draft drink chain store.

Also the prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region organized an audit on the fact of poisoning with alcohol-containing products. According to the agency, on the eve of the victims consumed an alcohol-containing drink purchased at retail in stores in Nizhny Novgorod.

Earlier that day, the Minister of Health of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, David Melik-Guseinov, said that cases of poisoning with surrogate alcohol were recorded in the region, and there were deaths. Several people are in intensive care units. The minister named the content of ethylene glycol in the composition of surrogate alcoholic beverages as a preliminary reason for the incident.

Also on June 5, it became known about cider poisoning in several regions of Russia. As it turned out, the victims drank the drink “Mr. Cider”.

The death toll from surrogate alcohol poisoning in the Ulyanovsk region has reached 16, among the victims are two minors and one pregnant woman. According to the latest data, the total number of poisoned people in the region has increased to 49 people.

In the Samara region, two people died, seven went to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the local authorities of Udmurtia announced the poisoning of two people in the region, they are in critical condition.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, instructed the regional departments of the department to identify and seize all Mister Cider products throughout the country.

An entrepreneur who supplies alcoholic products was detained. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, negligently resulting in the death of two or more persons”).

Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to transfer the criminal cases of poisoning to the Main Investigation Department of the department.