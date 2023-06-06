NATO | Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen: I’m not aspiring to be the Secretary General of NATO

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to seek US support for the appointment of Defense Secretary Ben Wallace as Secretary-General this week.

5.6. 23:44

of Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen commented today, Monday, in Washington, USA, that he does not intend to run for NATO Secretary General. On Monday, Frederiksen met the President of the United States Joe Biden and comment on the matter after the meeting.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

“I have said before that I am not a candidate for anything other than my current position, and that has not changed since the meeting with the President of the United States,” Frederiksen said in Washington late Monday Finnish time.

Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak was described by the British Defense Minister on Monday Ben Wallace as “fantastic” and “respected around the world”, which was interpreted as a strong indication of support for Wallace’s secretary-general aspirations. Wallace has previously said he would not turn it down if offered the position.

Sunak is also meeting with Biden this week and is expected to try to get the United States to support Wallace as secretary general of the military alliance.

Frederiksen had previously been considered a possible successor to the Norwegian, who is leaving in the fall to Jens Stoltenberg, and the meeting with Biden fueled rumors of Frederiksen’s candidacy even more. The meeting between Frederiksen and Biden was supposed to last 45 minutes, but it ended up lasting about two hours.

Frederiksen would be NATO’s first female Secretary General, but her weakness is that she would already be the third consecutive Secretary General from the Nordic countries.