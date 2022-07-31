Six surveillance posts on the beaches of Águilas and San Javier opened this Sunday with the red flag that prohibits bathing. In another 19 more beaches of Águilas, Cartagena, La Unión, Lorca and San Javier the yellow caution flag waves. You can check the status of the beaches in the Region of Murcia and the color of the flags on the LA VERDAD website.

In Águilas, the Red flag was raised on the Matalentisco beach, while there is a yellow flag for El Hornillo, Poniente I and II, Casica Verde, la Cabaña, Calarreona, la Higuerica and La Carolina.

In San Javier, there is a Red flag on the beaches of Banco del Tabal (south and north), Pedrucho (south and north) and Arenal Sur. There is also a yellow flag on the Arenal Norte beach.

In Cartagena, the yellow flag flies on the beaches of Monteblanco, Galúa, Las Sirenas, Entremares, Levante (Cabo de Palos), Cala Reona, Calblanque and all on the Mediterranean side of La Manga.

In La Unión, the yellow flag calls for caution on the beach of Bahía I, while in Lorca it was raised at Puntas de Calnegre and Calnegre beach.