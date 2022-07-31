A 10-year-old girl died this Sunday after falling from an eighth floor in a building located in the Patraix district of the city of Valencia, according to sources from the National Police.

The events occurred around 08:00 this morning, when the minor fell from a building on Rafael Solbes street for reasons still unknown. The girl died on the spot.

Several units of the National Police and an ambulance from SAMU, as well as the scientific police, have traveled to the place. The Judicial Police has taken charge of the investigation of the case.