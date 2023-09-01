Friday, September 1, 2023, 01:31



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Six day laborers were injured in a traffic accident that occurred this Thursday afternoon on the RM-428 in the direction of Jumilla to Hellín.

The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls starting at 7:45 p.m. reporting the accident in which there was only one vehicle involved and that the injured were field workers.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, several patrols from the Local Police and Civil Guard, as well as four ambulances and two mobile emergency units from the Emergency and Emergency Management 061, traveled to the scene.

The wounded, some of whom had been trapped and had to be released by firefighters, were treated by health workers. The physicians stabilized four men and two women, between the ages of 19 and 47. Three of them were transferred to the Virgen del Castillo hospital and the other three to Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza, all of them with polycontusions.