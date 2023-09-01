On Thursday evening, the Egyptian national team defeated its Jordanian counterpart, 85-69, in the match that brought them together in the group stage in the Philippines, to enhance its chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics scheduled for next year.

Egypt had defeated Mexico 100-72, which is the first victory for the Pharaohs in the World Championship since 1994, and the first for Arab teams in the current edition organized by a joint tripartite between Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

Egypt opened its campaign in the World Cup with a big defeat from Lithuania, 67-93, then a second from Montenegro, with a score of 74-89, but its victory over Mexico and then Jordan brought it back the dream of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

The Egyptian national team is trying to reach the best possible final arrangement to compete for the direct qualification card for the 2024 Olympics, as the team with the best ranking in Africa in the World Cup qualifies directly for the Olympics.

While the holder of the second best position among the African teams in the World Cup qualifies for a global supplement that includes 24 teams, of which only 4 qualify for the Olympics.

spikes

Magdy Abu Freikha, President of the Egyptian Basketball Association, told Sky News Arabia, “The Egyptian national team achieved victory over Jordan, thanks to the efforts of the players and the experience of the new technical staff, which has made great strides since taking charge.”

Abu Farekha, who is in the Philippines with the mission, continued, “The Egyptian national team is preparing well from now to face the New Zealand national team, by studying the competitor’s strengths and weaknesses, and focusing technical training on these points in order to achieve the desired gain.”

And he stressed that “the Egyptian national team seeks to beat New Zealand by a large margin, to achieve the dream and qualify directly for the Paris Olympics, which it has come very close to with the two victories it has achieved so far.”

The chances of the “Pharaohs” to qualify for the Olympics, explained by the expert in international basketball, former Egyptian national team player Mohamed Youssef, to “Sky News Arabia”: