Sister Act 2 – More screwed than ever: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, Sister Act 2 – Più svitata che mai will be broadcast, a 1993 film directed by Bill Duke, sequel to Sister Act – Una svitata in vesti da nun from 1992. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Deloris Van Cartier, having abandoned her nun’s clothes, resumes her activity as a casino showgirl. One evening, after a show in Las Vegas, she receives a visit from her old friends from the convent of Saint Catherine: Sister Maria Patrizia, Sister Maria Roberta and Sister Maria Lazzara, who now reside in a high school run jointly by nuns and Franciscan friars, the Saint Francis Academy of San Francisco. The three have in fact come specifically to take her to San Francisco because the Mother Superior wants to see her, without however specifying the reason.

After a warm greeting, the Mother Superior proposes that Deloris join the school’s teaching staff as a music teacher. Deloris, initially reluctant, accepts. However, in order not to cause scandal among the friars of the school because of her past, she is forced to take on her old role as Sister Mary Clare. That same evening, the new teacher meets for the first time the Franciscan friars who run the school together with the nuns: the principal, Father Maurice, Father Thomas and Father Ignatius, respectively teachers of Latin and mathematics, and Father Wolfgang, the cook. During dinner, Mary Clare is also introduced to Mr. Crisp, the school’s supervisor.

The next day, Sister Mary Claretta goes to school for her first day of work, realizing how boring and uninspiring the lessons of her other religious colleagues are. Accompanied by Father Ignatius, she goes to the music room, where the boys, instead of having a lesson, are busy with a perpetual recess. Mary Claretta is upset and doesn’t know how to proceed in this direction, but, after taking courage, she manages to make herself seen by her boys and start her lesson. The new teacher is not well regarded by the boys, who are certainly not accustomed to studying and diligence, who try in every way to send her away, one day going as far as putting glue on her chair. Mary Claretta, exasperated, is on the verge of giving up and takes a few days to think things over. One morning, eavesdropping on a conversation between Father Maurice, Mr. Crisp and some school officials, she discovers that, due to the lack of funds allocated by the Archdiocese of San Francisco, the school is about to close. Faced with this, Maria Claretta changes her mind and finally decides to stay.

Sister Act 2 – More screwed than ever: the cast

We have seen the plot of Sister Act 2 – More screwed than ever, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Whoopi Goldberg: Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Claretta

Kathy Najimy: Sister Maria Patrizia

Wendy Makkena: Sister Maria Roberta

Mary Wickes: Sister Mary Lazarus

Lauryn HillRita Watson

Maggie Smith: Mother Superior

Barnard Hughes: Father Maurice

Michael Jeter: Father Ignatius

Thomas Gottschalk: Father Wolfgang

Brad Sullivan: Father Thomas

James Coburn: Mr. Crisp

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Florence Watson

Jennifer Love HewittMargaret

Robert Pastorelli: Joey Bustamente

Ryan Toby:Amal

Christian FitzharrisTyler Chase

Ron Johnson: Richard “Sketch”

Devin Kamin: Frank K.

Alanna Ubach: Mary

Tanya Blount: Tanya

Luca Tommassini: dancer in Deloris’ show

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Sister Act 2 – More Screwed Than Ever on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Saturday 24 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.