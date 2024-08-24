With All My Heart: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film
Tonight, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Con tutto il cuore will be broadcast, a 2021 film written, directed and starring Vincenzo Salemme. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
Ottavio Camaldoli is a teacher of Greek and Latin in a classical high school. A good person, he lives with his son Gennaro after his wife died. When the neighborhood boss Antonio Carannante (known as the barber because “first he kills, then he shaves and cuts the hair” of his enemies) is killed, his mother Carmela arranges for his heart to be transplanted into the man who will avenge him. But the heart is mistakenly transplanted into the good Ottavio, who doesn’t want to know about turning into a killer. Just imagining himself respected by the community and considered the “new barber” gives him dreams that are half pleasant and half nightmares… When Gennaro meets Sara, the girl upstairs who asks him to play soccer with her, he will find himself listening to the two and will be pleased to hear his son say that his dad is nothing more than who he has always been, that is, a professor.
With All My Heart: The Cast
We have seen the plot of With All My Heart, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Vincenzo Salemme: Octavius Camaldoli
- Serena Autieri: Clelia
- Cristina Donadio: Lady Carmela
- Maurizio Casagrande: Doctor Gargiulo
- Antonio Guerriero: Giovanni the Nurse
- Sergio D’Auria: Paul
- Andrea Di Maria: Archimedes
- Gennaro Guazzo: Gennaro
- Ciro Capano: Don Ciro
- Vincenzo Borrino: Gelsomina/Ciro
- Rodolfo Corsato: Charles
- Gino Rivieccio: Doctor
- Marcello Romolo: principal
- Ludovica Nasti: Sarah
Streaming and TV
Where to watch With All My Heart live on TV and live streaming? The film airs tonight, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.
