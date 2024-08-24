With All My Heart: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film

Tonight, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4, Con tutto il cuore will be broadcast, a 2021 film written, directed and starring Vincenzo Salemme. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Ottavio Camaldoli is a teacher of Greek and Latin in a classical high school. A good person, he lives with his son Gennaro after his wife died. When the neighborhood boss Antonio Carannante (known as the barber because “first he kills, then he shaves and cuts the hair” of his enemies) is killed, his mother Carmela arranges for his heart to be transplanted into the man who will avenge him. But the heart is mistakenly transplanted into the good Ottavio, who doesn’t want to know about turning into a killer. Just imagining himself respected by the community and considered the “new barber” gives him dreams that are half pleasant and half nightmares… When Gennaro meets Sara, the girl upstairs who asks him to play soccer with her, he will find himself listening to the two and will be pleased to hear his son say that his dad is nothing more than who he has always been, that is, a professor.

With All My Heart: The Cast

We have seen the plot of With All My Heart, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vincenzo Salemme: Octavius ​​Camaldoli

Serena Autieri: Clelia

Cristina Donadio: Lady Carmela

Maurizio Casagrande: Doctor Gargiulo

Antonio Guerriero: Giovanni the Nurse

Sergio D’Auria: Paul

Andrea Di Maria: Archimedes

Gennaro Guazzo: Gennaro

Ciro Capano: Don Ciro

Vincenzo Borrino: Gelsomina/Ciro

Rodolfo Corsato: Charles

Gino Rivieccio: Doctor

Marcello Romolo: principal

Ludovica Nasti: Sarah

Streaming and TV

Where to watch With All My Heart live on TV and live streaming? The film airs tonight, Saturday 24 August 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.