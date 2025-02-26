The government appeals to the “responsibility” of the PP to condemn the debt of the autonomous communities

The Government would consider “inexplicable” that the autonomous communities governed by the PP vote on Wednesday against the clisoning of the debt at the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council provided for this Wednesday. The Executive spokeswoman has asked the popular for “responsibility” not to “condemn” citizens who, in their opinion, could see public services improved if their regional executive has more economic resources.

Montero announces that the State will assume 83,252 million debt of “all” the autonomous communities

“The conclusion is that the measures that are put on the table, which benefit citizens, are good, because the PP will always vote that not if it is a measure proposed by the Government of Spain,” he said Pilar joy on the position of the Feijóo, which has defined as a “serial of pilgrim excuses.” In private, the Executive is convinced that the popular autonomous presidents will boycott the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council in order of Genoa but bets that they will end up welcoming the remove.

The Ministry of Finance announced Monday that the State will assume 83,252 million euros of debt of the Autonomous Communities. An “unprecedented” and “generous” measure, according to Vice President María Jesús Montero, who starts from the PSOE and ERC agreement for the investiture of President Pedro Sánchez in 2023.

The Treasury proposal will be presented this Wednesday at the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council, in which the Ministry and Communities participate, and has the objectives of “sanitizing regional public accounts to reinforce the welfare state [de sus presupuestos depende la sanidad o la educación]”; and to “improve your financial sustainability” to “facilitate access to markets.”

“The presidents of the PP are going to vote that no.” This is how Alberto Núñez Feijóo announced the position of its regional presidents at the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council. “The function continues, this theater between Junts and the government is costing the Spaniards a lot of money,” Feijóo said to questions from journalists. “They call him debt forgiveness”, but “it is the transfer of debt to other territories of the nation.”

The keys to the debt remove “unprecedented” to the autonomous communities



“Obviously, this is voluntary. It means that the autonomous communities that after the approval of the law do not want to adopt this measure, that they do not want their debt to be condemned, that they do not worry, ”said Vice President María Jesús Montero.