Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Sipoo | The bus veered off the road, with 20 people on board

March 14, 2023
Sipoo | The bus veered off the road, with 20 people on board

Due to the thawed weather, the roads will be particularly slippery on Tuesday.

In Sipoo there has been a traffic accident on Tuesday morning involving a bus and about 20 people.

According to the first information from the rescue service, the accident happened after seven in the morning on Hindsbyntie on the road section between Massby and Immersby.

According to the rescue operation, the bus derailed from the road and fell into a ditch due to slippery conditions. In addition to the rescue operation, first aid and the police are on the scene.

The lane is closed to traffic due to the accident.

Condensed due to the weather, the driving weather has been very bad in the south in the morning.

Read more: The snow turned to slush in the south, bad driving and walking weather

According to the road traffic center’s announcements, there have been several crashes in morning traffic, for example in Nurmijärvi and Järvenpää.

