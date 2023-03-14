Quarterback protectors had a Monday payday. Guard Chris Lindstrom signed a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons for five years and $105 million, of which $63 million is guaranteed – a recordd on this position. The Denver Broncos signed two offensive line players in Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, which cost them a total of $139.5 million. In general, the Broncos were very active on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs are known to have let top offensive tackle Orlando Brown – who has yet to join a new team – go in favor of Jawaan Taylor from the Jaguars. Four years, $80 million. Also in the business for offensive line players were the Washington Commanders, who signed two in the Chiefs’ Andrw Wylie and the New York Giants’ Nick Gates.