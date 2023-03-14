US sports compact Garoppolo finds new team – Rodgers decision still open
Dusseldorf · While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.
Start of free agency in the NFL
Since yesterday evening German time, NFL players whose contracts are expiring have been allowed to negotiate with potential new employers. Although new contracts can only be officially concluded on Wednesday, many players have already reached an agreement with new teams. The most important deals at a glance:
Garoppolo finds new team
The quarterback was one of the most desirable players for his position on the market, and the Las Vegas Raiders snapped it upn. There, Garoppolo is slated to replace longtime playmaker Derek Carr, who now plays in New Orleans. A solid signing for Las Vegas if Garoppolo stays fit – only that was always the problem. In addition, Garoppolo is not necessarily better than Carr in terms of sport. But at $67.5 million over three years, it’s cheaper.
49ers upgrade defensive line
Javon Hargrave was one of the best free agency players ever and signed with the San Francisco 49ers for $84 million over four years. $40 million guaranteed. A big contract for a defensive tackle that improves the already very strong defensive line of the 49ers. San Francisco has also signed quarterback Sam Darnold for a year. Darnold was once a first-round pick in the draft.
Lots of movement and record contract in the offensive line
Quarterback protectors had a Monday payday. Guard Chris Lindstrom signed a new contract with the Atlanta Falcons for five years and $105 million, of which $63 million is guaranteed – a recordd on this position. The Denver Broncos signed two offensive line players in Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers, which cost them a total of $139.5 million. In general, the Broncos were very active on Monday. The Kansas City Chiefs are known to have let top offensive tackle Orlando Brown – who has yet to join a new team – go in favor of Jawaan Taylor from the Jaguars. Four years, $80 million. Also in the business for offensive line players were the Washington Commanders, who signed two in the Chiefs’ Andrw Wylie and the New York Giants’ Nick Gates.
Rodgers decision still open
Will Aaron Rodgers join the New York Jets or stay in Green Bay? We do not know yet. The teams are said to be in agreement, but the quarterback hasn’t made a decision yet. That somehow inhibits both teams from becoming active in free agency now. Especially the Jets, who of course missed out on another potential quarterback, for example Garoppolo. Let’s see when and how Rodgers decides.
NBA: Kleber and Dallas lose again to Memphis
National basketball player Maximilian Kleber has suffered the next setback in the fight for the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks. Without their two stars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavs went down 88-104 to the Memphis Grizzlies and slipped to eighth in the West. The gap to sixth place in the table, the last direct play-off position, is two wins.
For the Texans it was the third loss in a row and the second bankruptcy in two days against Memphis, who also achieved their third success in a row without their suspended top player Ja Morant. In just under 25 minutes Kleber only converted a free throw, collecting three rebounds and one assist. The best Mavs pitcher was Jaden Hardy with 28 points, with the Grizzlies Desmond Bane (23) in particular jumping into the breach.
The Indiana Pacers had to put up with a setback in the race for the play-in tournament without national player Daniel Theis. At the worst team in the league, the Detroit Pistons, the Pacers clearly lost 97:117 – two days earlier Indiana had celebrated a narrow victory at the same place.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks, with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo returning after three games, extended their lead over the Boston Celtics to the east. With 46 points and twelve rebounds, the “Greek Freak” led his Bucks to 133:124 against the in-form Sacramento Kings. The Celtics, on the other hand, lost surprisingly 109:111 at the west bottom light Houston Rockets, 43 points from the strong Jaylen Brown were not enough for the runner-up.
NHL: Peterka with two assists in Buffalo’s win
After the last four defeats, ice hockey striker John-Jason Peterka and the Buffalo Sabers have stopped the negative run in the North American professional league NHL. Despite being 2-0 down, the Sabers won 4-3 at the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the 21-year-old German shone with two assists. Sixth in the Atlantic Division, Buffalo kept his chances in the fight for the playoffs.
The Seattle Kraken, on the other hand, suffered a setback. The team of German keeper Philipp Grubauer was 2-0 down against the in-form Dallas Stars after just six minutes and finally lost 5-2, for the Kraken it was the third bankruptcy in a row. Grubauer was not used.
In the Pacific Division, Seattle remains third in the playoffs, one point ahead of star Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers. However, the Canadians can overtake the Ottawa Senators led by German youngster Tim Stützle on Wednesday night.
