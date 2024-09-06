Jannik Sinner in the final at the US Open 2024. The Italian, with the victory in the semifinal in 3 sets against Jack Draper, assures himself a place in the final on Sunday 8 September. How does Sinner’s ranking change? How much does the world number 1 earn?

The ranking

Sinner further consolidates his first position in the rankings in view of the end of the season with over 3000 points of advantage over the German Alex Zverev, who rises to second place ahead of the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, off the podium. The South Tyrolean, with his ticket to the ATP Finals fully booked, is hunting for his sixth title of the season, the 16th of a career that took off in the last year. Sinner, the first Italian tennis player to play the final of the United States Open, also secures a decidedly large check in the tournament’s record prize pool.

How much does Jannik earn?

Qualifying for the final is worth $1.8 million in recognition of the journey made in 2 weeks of tournament. The icing on the cake is missing and Sinner, in case of triumph on Sunday, would pocket 3.6 million dollars.

The best tennis player on the planet has already earned over 24 million dollars in prize money alone since the beginning of his career: in the worst case scenario, on Sunday night he will almost reach 26 million in total prize money. If he wins, he will be significantly closer to the 30 million mark, which however represents only one item of the ‘Sinner company’: the best player in the world has long been a highly regarded face of international brands ranging from watches to coffee, clothing and pasta.