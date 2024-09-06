The government of the USA is choosing to take action against the government of the Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduroto prove that all his political decisions have retaliation and as a consequence the arrest warrant of the opponent Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

According to the advisor of National security of the White HouseJohn Kirby explained that, in coordination with his partners, they are considering a wide variety of options to prove to Nicolás Maduro and all of his representatives that “their actions in Venezuela will have consequences.”

All these actions of the government of Joe Biden are taken into account to condemn the arrest warrant against Edmundo González in Venezuela, for allegedly inciting violence.

Kirby added that “this is just another example of Mr. Maduro’s efforts to maintain power by force and refuse to acknowledge that Mr. Gonzalez won the majority of the vote on July 28,” although he did not elaborate on what form any possible retaliation might take.

It should be remembered that last Monday, the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office requested a court specializing in terrorism crimes to issue an arrest warrant against Edmundo González Urrutia, candidate for the largest opposition coalition, for his alleged participation in the “commission of crimes of usurpation of functions” and “forgery of public documents”, which are related to the electoral records of the presidential elections on July 28, 2024.

It is worth noting that in recent months, the United States has applied a couple of sanctions against Venezuela, “in light of the general interests” of the United States and “the actions and omissions taken by Maduro and his representatives.”

For all these reasons, the State Department and the Treasury Department have assured that there will be visa cancellations and serious criminal charges for corruption crimes.

Among those who may be sanctioned are staff of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), the National Electoral Council (CNE) and senior officers of the Security and Intelligence Forces, who played an important role in the illegal repression of recent weeks.