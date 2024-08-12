Ciudad Juarez.- An elderly man was shot in the face inside his home while resisting the theft of his truck, according to municipal officers who responded to the report.

According to the preventive elements, thieves entered the victim’s house in Infonavit Frontera Nueva II and threatened the 65-year-old man with a gun to ask for the keys to his truck.

However, he refused to hand over the keys and one of the criminals shot him, hitting the victim in the face.

The thieves, after injuring the man, fled the scene without achieving their goal.

The injured person was taken to the ISSSTE Pronaf on board a rescue ambulance guarded by municipal agents.