

01/16/2025



Updated at 12:23 p.m.





Carlos Alcaraz said it: he played so fluidly against Nishioka that it seemed easy, but no match is. The Spaniard knows this, as he is still thinking about too many things with his game while he figures out how to play against his rival. Novak Djokovic suffers from it, still without finding…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only