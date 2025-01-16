The attractiveness of deposits has been falling in recent months, as the European Central Bank (ECB) has been cutting interest rates. Only three one-year deposits currently exceed the profitability offered by the Letters of the Treasury for that same term, of 2.4% in the secondary market. These are the 12-month vehicles of Banco Finantia, Banco Pichincha and Banca March.

The deposit of Finantia Bank It has the limitation that it is only available for assets of 50,000 euros or more. Remunerated with 2.80% APR (Annual Equivalent Rate)a profitability that has fallen in recent days from the 2.90% it had been offering. Finantia is a Portuguese entity and this product is a member of the Portuguese Deposit Guarantee Fund, which guarantees 100,000 euros per depositor in the event that the entity finds itself in problems.

In second place is Banco Pichinchawhose deposit is 12 months, which pays 2.52%you can hire it from 1 euro. In this case, the FGD to which this Ecuadorian entity is attached is the Spanish one. The third most profitable product is that of Banca March. The entity remunerates contributions of at least 10,000 euros with 2.50%. An atypical start to the year: the fixed-income investor suffers more than the stock market investor in 2025.

The rest of the deposits already offer less than the Letters. That of Cetelem, the consumer credit subsidiary of BNP Paribas, gives 2.30% and can be contracted from 1 euro. It is followed by Pibank (a commercial brand of Banco Pichincha), which pays 2.27%, also with no minimum amount required. This interest has decreased in recent days, from the previous 2.83%.

The Portuguese Banco Big his remuneration has dropped from 2.50% to 2.25% for amounts between 1,000 and 250,000 euros. The interest is the same in the case of MyInvestor, which also pays 2.25%, for amounts of 10,000 euros or more. This APR rises to 2.50% if the client contracts with MyInvestor, in addition to the deposit, automated portfolios for at least 150 euros. Four 3-month deposits still allow you to achieve returns of 2.50% or more.

It has also cut its EBN remuneration, from 2.65% to 2.20%for 12-month deposits starting at 5,000 euros. In the case of the ethical bank Triodos Bank, the remuneration is 2.05%, from 3,000 euros (again, this interest has fallen from the previous 2.10%). The interest on BFF’s 12-month deposit remains unchanged at 2.02%. Selfbank pays 2%, Deutsche Bank has lowered it from 2.10% to 1.80% and, finally, ING remains at 1.75%.

Since mid-2024, the European Central Bank has carried out four rate cuts, of 25 points each, in the months of June, September, October and, most recently, in December. The market is currently predicting 3 cuts in Europe, of 25 basis points each, this year (the first of them, at its meeting on January 30. The CNMC rules out that the low remuneration of deposits is due to the great tax and the banking concentration.