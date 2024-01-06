Ice hockey | In Sweden, a sad fact about the Young Lions World Cup tournament was brought up

Nuoret Leijonat finished fourth in the WC tournament.

Young Lions lost a 5–2 lead in the World Cup bronze medal match against the Czech Republic on Friday and lost the match 5–8. In the final moments, the Czech Republic scored four goals in less than a minute.

In Sweden, people are amazed at the incomprehensible meltdown of the Young Lions.

– In the final set, the Czech Republic scored two goals in just 15 seconds and turned the game into a 6–5 lead, iltäpäivählet in Expressen let's be amazed.

In the same article, a sad statistic from the Young Lions World Cup tournament was highlighted: Finland won only one match in regular time during the entire tournament. This only direct win came against Latvia in the opening group.

In the other matches of the first group, Finland lost to Germany and Canada, but beat Sweden in the winning goal competition.

In the semifinals, Finland beat Slovakia in overtime with a score of 4–3. In the semifinal, Finland lost to the USA 2–3.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet in turn characterized The meltdown of the Young Lions' bronze medal match into a “total collapse”.

Finnish players cried on the ice after the match. The Czech Republic rejoiced.

– It feels incredible. What a rise! The craziest match I've ever played in. I'm proud of the team. Today we celebrate, said the Czech captain Jiri Kulich According to Aftonbladet.