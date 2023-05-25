The American is considered one of the best artists of all time and will leave some great songs like ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’, ‘Private Dancer’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Lose You’ or ‘The Best’ for history. ‘. Hits with which she was able to fill stadiums and dance floors from the 1980s onwards.

The voice of the ‘queen of rock & roll’ went out this May 24 in Zurich, Switzerland. Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 after suffering a long illness, but behind her she leaves an impeccable musical legacy that marked entire generations around the world for decades.

Turner began his career in the 1950s, during the early years of rock & roll, and became an MTV phenomenon thanks to an innovative and revolutionary sound that permeated his songs, especially from the 1980s onwards. of his ballads, known worldwide for their direct lyrics and critics with love, occupied the charts for years.

Turner impregnated his music with a memorable vocal power and an electronic sound that fit perfectly in the rise of the pop era that began in the 80s, where solo singers were prioritized over musical groups and the voice. ahead of the instruments.

Mick Jagger and Tina Turner at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York, USA, on January 18, 1989. © Stringer/Reuters

A turbulent start

Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in the rural community of Nutbush, Tennessee, which she described in her 1973 song “Nutbush City Limits” as a “quiet little community, a one-man town.” horse”.

Her father worked as a farm foreman and her mother abandoned the family when the singer was 11, according to her 2018 memoir “My Love Story.” As a teenager, she moved to St. Louis to join her mother.

Ike Turner, whose 1951 song “Rocket 88” has often been called the first rock and roll record, discovered it at age 17 when he picked up the microphone to sing at his concert in a St. Louis club in 1957.

Later, the band leader recorded a hit song, “A Fool In Love”, with his protégé and gave her the stage name of Tina Turner, before the two married in Tijuana, Mexico.

Tina used her powerful voice and vigorously rehearsed dance routines as the lead vocalist for a group called the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. She collaborated with rock royalty like The Who and Phil Spector in the 1960s and ’70s, and appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone issue two in 1967.





Ike and Tina Turner went from one label to another, and much of their commercial success was due to a relentless touring schedule. His biggest hit was a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary.”

Turner left her husband one night in 1976 at a tour stop in Dallas, after he hit her during a car ride and she hit him back, according to her memoirs. Their divorce was finalized in 1978.

On numerous occasions, the superstar has opened up about the abuse she suffered from her ex-husband during their marital and musical relationship in the 1960s and 1970s. She described bruised eyes, busted lips, a broken jaw and other injuries that she was repeatedly sent to the ER.

Solo career and musical success

After leaving her husband, Turner spent years struggling to regain prominence, releasing floppy solo albums and singles and performing at company conferences.

In 1980 she met Roger Davies, an Australian music executive who ran her for three decades. In 1984, her album “Private Dancer” topped the charts.

“Private Dancer” became Turner’s most important album, the culmination of a career in which he sold more than 200 million records in total.





In 1985 Turner met German music executive Erwin Bach, who became her longtime partner, and in 1988 she moved to London, beginning a decades-long residency in Europe. During this time, Turner came to play a role in the cinema, in the third installment of ‘Mad Max’, starring Mel Gibson.

In the 1990s, he released two studio albums that sold well, especially in Europe, recorded the theme song for the Bond film “GoldenEye” in 1995, and organized a successful world tour in 2008 and 2009.

He later retired from show business. She married Bach, she renounced her American citizenship and became a Swiss citizen.

He battled various health issues after retiring and was faced with a family tragedy in 2018, when his eldest son, Craig, took his own life at age 59 in Los Angeles. Her youngest son, Ronnie, passed away in December 2022.

“With her music and her endless passion for life, she wowed millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music.” , thus prayed the statement of his death on May 24, 2023. The words that close the last chapter in the life of an icon of 20th century music and pop culture.

